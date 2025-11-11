Reynolds Jet Appoints Rex Bevis as Chief Financial Officer

Reynolds Jet has appointed Rex Bevis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), adding extensive aviation finance expertise to its executive leadership team. Bevis brings more than 14 years of senior finance and management experience from Delta Private Jets, where he helped guide the company through its transition to Wheels Up.

In addition to his aviation background, Bevis has held leadership roles at major accounting and financial consulting firms and is a licensed certified public accountant. His expertise spans financial planning and analysis, controllership, operational finance, commercial finance, and taxation.

“We are very excited that Rex has joined the Reynolds Jet team,” said James Murray, president and CEO of Reynolds Jet. “Rex’s financial experience and strategic acumen are a strong asset to our organization and will augment our core strengths of providing transparency, advocacy and exceptional service to our expanding customer base.”

Bevis’s appointment marks another step in Reynolds Jet’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership and invest in experienced personnel. The company recently named Sierra Mercer as Director of Finance and Controller and Scott Miller as Vice President of Customer Experience, following his previous role as Director of Operational Planning and Performance.

“We have been focused on broadening our customer base and enhancing our growth potential,” Murray said. “As we expand our capabilities and enter the next phase of growth, the strategic additions to our leadership team and the hiring of highly experienced personnel position us well for the future.”

Headquartered at Cincinnati Municipal Airport/Lunken Field (KLUK), Reynolds Jet has provided personalized aircraft management and on-demand charter services since 2008. The company is a WYVERN Wingman Certified Operator, recognized for its commitment to safety, reliability, and 24/7 service.