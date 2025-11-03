Signature Aviation Expands South Florida Network with FXE Acquisition

Signature Aviation has completed the acquisition of Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center, a full-service private aviation terminal located at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE). The transaction, finalized on Oct. 31, 2025, adds FXE to Signature’s global network of more than 200 locations across 27 countries.

The agreement expands Signature’s presence in one of the most active private aviation markets in the United States, providing additional access and service options for business and leisure travelers in South Florida.

“We’re excited to welcome Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center into the Signature family and network,” said Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer of Signature Aviation. “Our focus on elevating every moment for our guests is at the forefront of everything we do, and we’re excited to expand our network access in South Florida with our Signature hospitality, service, and team member experience.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, Signature will assume ownership of the 10,000-square-foot main terminal and more than 100,000 square feet of hangar and office space on 15 acres of land. The facility joins other Signature locations in the region, including Boca Raton Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport, Miami Executive Airport, Opa-Locka Executive Airport, and Palm Beach International Airport.

“Lynda and I are pleased to welcome Signature to FXE,” said Marshall Myles, chief executive officer of Fort Lauderdale Jet Center. “We’re looking forward to seeing how they continue to grow this location and build on the 25-year history of Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center.”

Rufus A. James, airport director of Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, said the addition of Signature Aviation is expected to strengthen the region’s economic activity. “Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport serves as a premier gateway to South Florida,” James said. “The addition of Signature Aviation is vital to sustaining and enhancing the region’s economic growth by attracting more business to the Airport, increasing accessibility, and strengthening South Florida’s appeal for investment, tourism, and business development.”

In the months ahead, Signature and the Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center team will collaborate on site plans, branding updates, and modernization efforts. Planned improvements include upgrades to the terminal and operational enhancements aimed at improving efficiency and guest experience. Signature also plans to open a third terminal at Palm Beach International Airport in the coming weeks.