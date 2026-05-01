Gary/Chicago International Wins Balchen/Post Snow Operations Award

Gary/Chicago International Airport (GCIA) has received the Balchen/Post Award for excellence in airport snow and ice control for the 2025–2026 winter season.

The award, presented by the Northeast Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), was announced at the International Aviation Snow Symposium in Buffalo, New York. It marks the second time in seven years GCIA has earned the recognition, having previously won in 2019.

Dan Vicari, executive director of GCIA, said the award reflects the airport’s operational focus during severe winter conditions and the ongoing training efforts of its snow removal teams.

The Balchen/Post Award recognizes outstanding performance in snow and ice control across commercial, general aviation and military airports. Established in 1977, the award is named for aviation pioneers Bernt Balchen and Wiley Post Jr.

Airport officials said the recognition comes amid a period of continued growth and investment at GCIA. Since 2015, the airport has expanded its primary runway to nearly 9,000 feet, enabling operations for larger aircraft, and opened a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility to support international arrivals.

Cargo activity has also increased following the launch of UPS operations in 2020, with the airport now ranking third in Indiana for freight volume. Additional infrastructure investments include a new cargo ramp, hangar development and ongoing expansion of cargo facilities.

GCIA has also secured multiple federal grants and approvals in recent years, including funding for a new air traffic control tower and continued development tied to its long-term master plan.