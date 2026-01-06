Tulsa Riverside Airport Completes Crosswind Runway Rehabilitation Project

Tulsa Riverside Airport (RVS) marked a major airfield infrastructure milestone with the completion of its Runway 13/31 widening and rehabilitation project, a critical investment supporting flight training operations and all-weather safety at the airport.

The project focused on improving the airport’s crosswind runway, which plays an essential role in maintaining safe operations when wind conditions are unfavorable for the primary runway—particularly for lighter, single-engine training aircraft. Given RVS’s high volume of flight training activity, the project ensures pilots have reliable alternatives during challenging weather conditions.

Work included partial-depth pavement repairs to the eastern 900 feet of Runway 13/31, widening that section to 60 feet, crack filling and seal coating along the full runway length, and replacement of runway edge lighting to improve visibility and long-term durability. Construction began in August 2025 and was completed in December 2025.

The $2.33 million project was funded through a combination of federal, state and local sources, including Federal Aviation Administration grants, Oklahoma Department of Aeronautics funding, and contributions from the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

Design and construction observation services were provided by Olsson, with APAC Central serving as the prime contractor. Supporting subcontractors included Third Generation Electric, Verdigris Valley Sod Farms, Custom Pavement, and Cillessen & Sons Inc.

The completed project reinforces Tulsa Riverside Airport’s role as a key general aviation and training hub, enhancing operational safety while extending the life of critical airfield infrastructure.