Neubert Aero Corp.'s BLOCKHEAD™ Barricade Named Official Safety Barrier for 2026 Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo

Neubert Aero Corp. (NAC), a leading Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in airport safety equipment, announced today that its patented BLOCKHEAD™ barricade has been selected as the exclusive official barricade for the 2026 Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

NAC's BLOCKHEAD™ barricades will be deployed throughout the weeklong event to protect aircraft movement areas from the thousands of aviation enthusiasts expected to attend one of the world's premier fly-in and aerospace conventions. The barricades will serve as the sole safety barrier system safeguarding active taxiways, ramps, and runway areas during the event.

"We're honored that Sun 'n Fun has chosen BLOCKHEAD™ to protect their aircraft movement areas," said Tim Neubert, President of Neubert Aero Corp. "This partnership demonstrates the trust event organizers place in our products to maintain the highest safety standards during large-scale aviation events. With aviation officials and airport professionals attending from around the world, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase American-made safety innovation to the global aviation community."

The BLOCKHEAD™ barricade features a patented stackable design with integrated LED safety lights, superior wind resistance, and high-visibility construction—making it ideal for the dynamic environment of major airshows and fly-ins.

Neubert Aero Corp. manufactures a complete line of FAA-compliant airport safety equipment for airports worldwide and is available through GSA Schedule contracts.