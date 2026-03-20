Sebring Regional Airport Breaks Ground on Taxiway Project to Improve Airfield Safety

The Sebring Airport Authority has begun construction on a new taxiway project aimed at improving airfield safety and operational efficiency at Sebring Regional Airport (SEF).

The project will add Taxiway Delta, an approximately 1,800-foot partial parallel taxiway serving Runway 14-32. The work includes asphalt paving, grading, drainage improvements and updated airfield markings to support aircraft movement.

Airport officials said the new taxiway will address a key operational limitation on the airfield. Currently, aircraft must back-taxi along the active runway to reach the terminal apron due to the absence of a parallel taxiway. The addition of Taxiway Delta will eliminate that requirement, reducing runway occupancy time and lowering the risk of operational conflicts.

The project carries a construction cost of approximately $2.25 million and is being funded primarily through federal and state aviation infrastructure programs. The Federal Aviation Administration is providing 95% of the funding, with the remaining 5% supported by the Florida Department of Transportation.

E.O. Koch Construction Co. is serving as the contractor for the project, while Avcon Inc. is providing engineering design and construction inspection services.

Airport leadership said the investment is part of ongoing efforts to modernize infrastructure and support growing aviation activity at the airport.

Sebring Regional Airport serves general aviation, corporate aviation and aviation-related industries in central Florida and is also home to the Sebring International Raceway, which hosts one of the longest-running endurance races in the United States.