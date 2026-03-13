Bessemer National Airport Secures $4 Million in Federal Funding for Aircraft Apron Renovation

Bessemer National Airport (EKY) will receive $4 million in federal funding to renovate and modernize its primary aircraft parking apron, a project airport leaders say will improve operational safety while supporting long-term infrastructure development at the Alabama facility.

The funding was secured through Congressionally Directed Spending and will be used to reconstruct the airport’s main apron area, which supports aircraft parking and maneuvering for larger aircraft that cannot be accommodated elsewhere on the airfield.

Airport officials say the project is a key step in preparing the facility for future development, including plans for a new terminal and fixed base operator (FBO) building. The work will also support the airport’s broader infrastructure strategy aimed at expanding aviation services and economic activity in the Bessemer–Birmingham region.

In addition to pavement rehabilitation, the project is expected to include relocation of the airport’s Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS). Moving the system would open adjacent space for potential hangar development, creating additional opportunities for aviation businesses and aircraft storage.

The apron renovation will address an area that currently encompasses roughly 15 acres of aircraft parking and movement space. The facility regularly supports a wide range of aviation activity, including corporate aviation operations, emergency medical flights, law enforcement activity, military training missions and hurricane evacuation operations.

Airport leaders say modernizing the apron infrastructure is essential to maintaining safe operations while positioning the airport to support future growth tied to regional business activity and aviation development.

Design work for the project is currently underway, with engineering firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood supporting the planning effort. The airport authority is coordinating with state and federal aviation officials on permitting, final design and construction planning before the project moves into procurement and construction phases.

Bessemer National Airport serves as an FAA-designated reliever airport for the Birmingham region and supports a mix of corporate, general aviation and public service aviation activity across central Alabama.