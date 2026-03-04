Norfolk International Airport Names Jerald Humphrey Senior Manager of Airside Operations

Norfolk International Airport has appointed Jerald Humphrey as senior manager of airside operations, where he will oversee airport safety, operational performance and regulatory compliance across the airfield.

In the role, Humphrey will supervise the airport’s operations and field maintenance departments while ensuring compliance with Federal Aviation Administration Part 139 requirements governing commercial service airport operations.

Humphrey brings more than 20 years of aviation operations and leadership experience to the position. He previously served more than two decades in the United States Navy, most recently as air operations officer and director of operations at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach.

In that role, he managed daily airside operations across two airports that collectively handled more than 150,000 flight operations annually.

“I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to join Norfolk International Airport and continue serving the aviation community right here at home,” Humphrey said in a statement.

Airport officials said the appointment supports Norfolk International Airport’s continued operational growth and focus on maintaining safe and efficient airfield operations.

Humphrey holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the United States Naval Academy.