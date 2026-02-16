Naples Airport Highlights Sustainability, Noise and Safety Gains in 2025 Report

The Naples Airport Authority has released its 2025 Annual Report, outlining progress in environmental sustainability, noise abatement, safety and fiscal performance.

Naples Airport operates as a self-sustaining entity and does not receive local taxpayer support. Airport revenues are generated primarily through fuel sales, hangar rentals and related services.

Executive Director Chris Rozansky described 2025 as a year marked by operational refinement and measurable progress across multiple initiatives.

Sustainability and Resiliency

The report notes that Naples Airport earned the Florida Airports Council’s 2025 Benjamin J. Siwinski Sustainability Award and the Florida Recycling Foundation’s 2025 Recycling Champions Award for fuel and fleet electrification initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality.

Through a partnership with AvFuel, the airport became the first East Coast airport to publicly offer a regular supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). SAF accounted for approximately 20% of total aviation fuel sales in 2025.

The airport also added a Tiger Dam flood barrier system designed to protect facilities and technology from storm surge. Additional resiliency projects under consideration include improvements to the fuel farm and airfield lighting systems.

Noise Abatement and Safety

Following years of study, the Federal Aviation Administration approved new flight paths for Naples Airport. Aircraft are now descending on a steeper approach and utilizing holding patterns over less populated areas, changes intended to reduce noise impacts for surrounding neighborhoods.

The airport also launched a new noise reporting app in partnership with EnviroSuite to streamline complaint submissions.

On the safety front, Naples Aviation, the airport’s fixed-base operator, achieved International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) Stage 2 certification from the International Business Aviation Council. The designation recognizes the maturity of its safety management system and operational practices.

The airport also conducted Operation Final Approach, a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise required by the FAA that involved first responders, local agencies and airport personnel.

Fiscal and Operational Performance

The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the Naples Airport Authority its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 20th consecutive year. The airport currently operates with zero debt.

Flight operations increased 2.2% year over year, rising to 125,926 in fiscal year 2025.

The report also details community outreach efforts, including information sessions and a community sentiment survey that found strong local support for the airport. Following the survey results, the Airport Authority’s board tabled discussions regarding potential relocation.

Naples Airport serves as a general aviation gateway for Southwest Florida and hosts a range of tenants, including private and corporate aviation operators, charter providers, maintenance services and public safety agencies. The Florida Department of Transportation has estimated the airport’s annual economic impact at $781 million.