Falcon Field Airport Among First to Deploy FAA Surface Awareness Safety Technology

Falcon Field Airport is among the first airports in the United States to deploy new surface safety technology under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Surface Awareness Initiative, a program aimed at strengthening runway safety at airports without traditional surface detection systems.

The Aerobahn Runway and Surface Safety system, developed by Saab Inc., uses advanced sensors to detect aircraft and vehicle movements across the airfield and displays their positions in real time for air traffic controllers. Installation of four sensors began in November with minimal disruption to airport operations, according to the City of Mesa.

“Safety is our highest priority,” said Corinne Nystrom, airport director at Falcon Field. “Investments like these help ensure our airport continues to meet the highest standards for pilots, tenants and the community we serve.”

The Surface Awareness Initiative was launched following the FAA’s 2023 Safety Call to Action and is designed to enhance situational awareness at airports that lack Airport Surface Detection Equipment.

“The new system provides traffic controllers with greater real-time insight into airfield activity,” said Mark Gibbs, airport projects and operations manager. “It’s an important addition that strengthens safety and efficiency.”

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker said the technology provides timely and accurate depictions of aircraft and vehicle movements in all weather conditions. Saab officials said the system will help reduce ground safety risks and improve operational awareness.

The project is fully funded by the FAA and reflects ongoing collaboration between the City of Mesa and federal aviation authorities, the city said. Falcon Field Airport, a general aviation facility in northeast Mesa, supports business, recreational, medical, law enforcement and military aviation and traces its origins to a World War II pilot training base.