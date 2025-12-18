ACPA Honors Airport Runway and Airfield Projects for Long-Term Performance and Sustainable Design

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) has recognized two major U.S. airport projects for excellence in long-life pavement performance, sustainability, and airfield engineering—highlighting how concrete continues to support operational reliability at some of the nation’s most complex aviation facilities.

The 2025 honors spotlight airfield infrastructure at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Indianapolis International Airport, underscoring the role of durable pavement systems in maintaining safety, capacity, and resilience at high-demand airports.

Atlanta Airport Runway Recognized for Five Decades of Service

ACPA awarded its National Lifetime Pavement Recognition Award to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Runway 9L-27R, a 12,390-foot concrete runway that has supported continuous operations for more than 50 years.

Originally constructed in 1974, the runway has accommodated more than 10 million aircraft movements, including the heaviest aircraft in commercial service. The recognition highlights the runway’s long-term structural performance, proactive maintenance strategy, and ability to deliver uninterrupted airfield capacity at the world’s busiest airport.

The project stands as a benchmark for lifecycle planning, demonstrating how upfront pavement design and material choices can reduce long-term operational risk while preserving critical departure capacity.

Indianapolis Airfield Project Sets Sustainability Benchmark

The Indianapolis Airport Authority was recognized with ACPA’s Resilient and Sustainable Practices Recognition Award for its Runway 5R-23L and Taxiway D Strengthening and Capacity Enhancement Project.

The project became the first airport airfield project to earn Envision Platinum recognition, reflecting a comprehensive approach to environmental, economic, and community outcomes. Sustainability measures included the use of carbon-reducing concrete technologies, extensive on-site material recycling, locally sourced materials, and the replacement of freshwater with more than 10 million gallons of recycled water during construction.

Beyond sustainability, the project strengthened airfield capacity and operational reliability while maintaining a strong focus on safety and long-term performance.

The Indianapolis airfield project also received ACPA’s Best in Show Sustainability Award, reinforcing its role as a model for how airports can align airfield rehabilitation with broader sustainability and resilience goals.

Reinforcing the Role of Long-Life Airfield Infrastructure

Together, the Atlanta and Indianapolis projects highlight how concrete pavement continues to support the evolving demands of commercial aviation—where runway durability, sustainability, and operational continuity are essential to maintaining capacity and passenger confidence.

As airports across North America face rising traffic volumes, aging infrastructure, and increasing pressure to deliver measurable sustainability outcomes, these projects provide practical examples of how airfield investments can deliver long-term value without compromising performance.