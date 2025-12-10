London Biggin Hill Airport Completes Major Runway Upgrade to Enhance Business Aviation Operations

London Biggin Hill Airport has completed a major runway resurfacing project, marking a significant phase in the airport’s long-term plan to strengthen operational reliability and improve the arrival experience for business aviation operators. The project was supported by an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

The runway now features a fully resurfaced and grooved pavement along with new advanced LED and centerline lighting designed to increase visual cues and enhance situational awareness for pilots. Airport officials say the upgrades ensure the airfield continues to meet the needs of modern business aircraft and positions London Biggin Hill as a more resilient and predictable port of entry for the capital.

“This resurfacing project is a significant step in our ongoing investment in the airport’s core infrastructure,” said Robert Walters, Commercial Director at London Biggin Hill Airport. “By enhancing the runway’s durability and performance, we’re giving operators clearer guidance and a more predictable arrival experience. Business aviation customers value confidence in their planning, and this work reflects our commitment to evolving the airport around the needs of pilots flying into the capital.”

HSBC UK supported the project through a long-term funding commitment. “The results of the runway resurfacing project will undoubtedly increase confidence and trust in the airport’s ability to deliver for its customers,” said Ian Scott, Relationship Director at HSBC UK. “We look forward to continuing our productive relationship as the airport continues to develop.”

Additional airfield upgrades were completed alongside the resurfacing, including the introduction of a 24/7 AUTO-METAR system providing continuous live weather reporting and an enhanced Instrument Runway Visual Range system offering more precise visibility readings. Both enhancements give flight crews clearer operational data to support decision-making before arrival.

London Biggin Hill Airport is the only dedicated business aviation airport inside London and is home to more than 70 aviation companies. Located 12 miles from central London, the airport offers handling services, multiple FBO options, extensive hangarage, and on-site maintenance capabilities, along with a dedicated helicopter shuttle providing rapid access to the city center.