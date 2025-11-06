Striker Volterra Electric ARFF Vehicle Selected as CES 2026 Best of Innovation

Oshkosh Corporation has received two CES 2026 Best of Innovation honors for advancements in robotics and airport rescue technology, along with two additional category recognitions for construction and industrial design.

Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized with two CES 2026 Best of Innovation Awards in the Robotics and Travel & Tourism categories, highlighting its leadership in engineering and vehicle technology. The company also received dual CES Innovation Awards Honoree distinctions in the Construction and Industrial Tech category.

Oshkosh earned the Robotics award for its JLG® Boom Lift with Robotic End Effector, which integrates robotic manipulators, AI-guided control, and multi-sensor perception to transform traditional boom lifts into autonomous mobile platforms capable of performing tasks at height.

In the Travel & Tourism category, the company was recognized for its Oshkosh® Airport Products Striker® Volterra™ Electric Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicle, which offers 28% faster acceleration than its diesel counterpart—an advantage when rapid response is essential.

The company’s Honoree distinctions include the JLG® Boom Lift for Construction and Industrial Applications and the McNeilus® Volterra™ Electric Refuse and Recycling Vehicle, recognized for advancing electric and sustainable technologies in heavy equipment design.

“Every day, our team is focused on developing innovative, practical solutions for everyday heroes who shape the future of airports, neighborhoods and job sites,” said Jay Iyengar, executive vice president and chief technology and strategic sourcing officer at Oshkosh Corporation. “We are proud to be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for our newest solutions that make tough jobs easier—from aiding workers at height to helping manage the traveler experience at airports. These awards underscore the positive impact that autonomy, AI, connectivity and electrification can have on creating a safe, intuitive and productive future.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, honors design and engineering achievements across 36 technology categories. The 2026 program received more than 3,600 submissions, with top-scoring entries receiving the “Best of Innovation” distinction.

Oshkosh will exhibit at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, showcasing its autonomous, electrified, and AI-driven vehicle technologies that are reshaping airport operations, construction, and essential service industries.