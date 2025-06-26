DFW Unveils First Hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Apparatus

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has unveiled its first hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) apparatus, making the airport among the first in the nation to deploy the leading-edge technology.

The new Striker Volterra is a six-wheeled, highly specialized vehicle designed exclusively to enhance aircraft firefighting response capabilities. It features innovative hybrid drive technology that allows the 100,000-pound vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 50 mph in under 21 seconds – a 40% improvement over the current standard diesel Striker apparatus. In electric mode, the Volterra significantly reduces fuel consumption and noise and produces zero emissions for station entry and standby, reducing firefighters’ exposure to exhaust fumes.

“Enhancing performance by reducing response times is the key driver of transitioning to these new vehicles,” said Daniel White, Chief of DFW Fire-Rescue. “The Striker Volterra vehicles are faster and more agile than our current fleet. Because they are also safer for our firefighters and better for the environment, this investment represents a rare win-win-win, delivering operational benefits while ensuring the safety of our responders and the community we serve.”

DFW’s ARFF fleet replacement will also support the airport’s transition to fluorine-free firefighting foam, aligning with the industry’s push to eliminate foams containing PFAS chemicals. This move to hybrid trucks underscores DFW’s broader commitment to modernizing its firefighting infrastructure with higher-performing, cleaner and safer operations.

DFW is poised to significantly expand its hybrid ARFF fleet with five additional vehicles scheduled to arrive by late summer, making DFW Volterra’s largest customer to date, nationwide.

DFW is also modernizing and consolidating its ARFF stations, equipping them with future-proofed 480-volt power service to accommodate the department’s new hybrid vehicles and evolving charging needs.

DFW Fire-Rescue oversees the safety of nearly 90 million customers annually and is widely considered to be a global leader in advanced aircraft fire training and response processes across the world.