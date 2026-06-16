Ontario International Adds First Zero-Emission Truck to Airport Fleet

Ontario International Airport (ONT) has added its first zero-emission fleet vehicle, a fully electric truck that will support airport operations and logistics activities.

Members of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners formally unveiled the vehicle June 15. Manufactured by Fontana-based ZO Motors USA LLC, the truck will be used for facilities maintenance, transportation services and the movement of temperature-sensitive materials.

“This is a smart investment that aligns with our commitment to sustainability while enhancing our day-to-day operations,” said Alan D. Wapner, president of the OIAA Board. “We are proud to partner with a local manufacturer to bring innovative, zero-emission technology into our fleet while continuing to serve the growing needs of our airport community.”

The vehicle was purchased through a grant agreement with San Bernardino County.

Airport officials said the electric truck is expected to lower greenhouse gas emissions while reducing fuel and maintenance costs compared with diesel-powered vehicles.

The purchase is part of a broader sustainability strategy at ONT. The airport currently operates eight electric shuttle buses serving parking facilities and terminals and has expanded public transit access through programs such as ONT Connect.

Other initiatives include incorporating recycled materials into taxiway and roadway reconstruction projects, using reclaimed water for irrigation, expanding waste diversion programs and encouraging airport partners to transition to cleaner equipment.

ONT is also deploying electric-powered gate systems that regulate aircraft cabin temperatures, reducing reliance on jet fuel while aircraft are parked.

Ontario International Airport serves more than 7 million passengers annually and offers nonstop service to destinations throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America and Taiwan.

Photo caption: Ontario International Airport's first zero-emission fleet vehicle, manufactured by ZO Motors USA, will support logistics, maintenance and transportation services as part of the airport’s sustainability initiatives.