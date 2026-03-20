Tri-Cities Airport Invests $1.1M in New ARFF Vehicle to Strengthen Emergency Response

Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has added a new aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) vehicle, marking a $1.1 million investment in airfield safety and emergency response capabilities.

The airport introduced the new unit during a ceremonial “push-in” event, a longstanding fire service tradition symbolizing the addition of new equipment into active service.

The vehicle, a third-generation Oshkosh Striker, replaces the airport’s previous frontline ARFF unit that had been in service since 2009. Designed specifically for aviation incidents, the new apparatus carries 1,500 gallons of water, 210 gallons of foam and 500 pounds of dry chemical agent.

Airport officials said the upgrade reflects both operational and environmental priorities. The vehicle is equipped with fluorine-free firefighting foam (F3), an alternative to traditional aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) that aligns with evolving regulatory and sustainability standards while maintaining firefighting effectiveness.

Fire protection at PSC is provided through a partnership with the City of Pasco Fire Department. Two dedicated firefighters are assigned to airport operations during each shift, with additional personnel available for support as needed. The airport’s fire station includes separate operational areas for airport-specific and municipal response functions.

Airport leadership said the new ARFF unit will support continued growth in passenger traffic and airline service while ensuring compliance with safety requirements.

Tri-Cities Airport is the largest airport in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon and serves as a regional hub with connections to major U.S. airline networks.