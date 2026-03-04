Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport Adds New ARFF Vehicle to Emergency Response Fleet

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport has added a new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle to its emergency response fleet as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen safety and operational readiness.

The airport, operated by Aerostar Airport Holdings LLC, recently acquired a Striker 6x6 ARFF vehicle manufactured by Oshkosh Airport Products. Airport officials said the addition enhances the airport’s ability to respond to aircraft incidents and other emergencies on the airfield.

San Juan’s airport serves as Puerto Rico’s primary aviation gateway and is the busiest airport in the Caribbean, handling a mix of domestic and international passenger traffic along with cargo operations.

The new vehicle expands the airport’s existing Oshkosh firefighting fleet and provides additional response capacity across the airfield.

According to the manufacturer, the Striker 6x6 vehicle includes a 3,000-gallon water tank and a 420-gallon foam tank designed to support firefighting operations in areas without hydrant access. The vehicle also features roof and bumper-mounted turrets capable of delivering firefighting agent at rates of up to 1,250 gallons per minute.

Other features include an independent suspension system designed to improve maneuverability on uneven terrain, a rear steering system to improve handling and reduce tire wear, and an onboard generator capable of powering lights, tools and other equipment during emergency operations.

The vehicle was purchased through Oshkosh Airport Products’ stock program, which allows airports to acquire vehicles more quickly than through traditional manufacturing timelines. The ARFF unit is expected to enter service in early 2026 following commissioning and operator training.

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport continues to invest in firefighting equipment and other safety infrastructure to support emergency response operations across the airfield.