The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has published AC 150/5230-4C, updating the advisory circular for Aircraft Fuel Storage, Handling, and Dispensing on Airports.

The FAA explains, “This AC contains specifications and guidance for the storage, handling, and dispensing of aviation fuel on airports. It also provides standards and guidance for the training of personnel who conduct these activities.”

The FAA advises, “Please see the associated Addendum for a list of companies offering courses of instruction in line service training as well as supervisory training that are acceptable to the Administrator. We will update the Addendum on a quarterly basis.”

According to the FAA, the updated advisory circular contains the following updates:

New definitions and acronyms are added to Appendix A. Added a number of new training requirements throughout the document, such as: a. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) b. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) c. Fuel System Icing Inhibitor (FSII), among others. Updated the format of the document in this version and made minor editorial changes throughout.

The publishing of this update cancels AC 150/5230-4B previously in effect.