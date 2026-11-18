Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority (GARAA) is proud to announce that Alexandra “Lexie” Farmer, A.A.E., ACE, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), has earned the prestigious Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) designation from the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

The A.A.E. designation is one of the aviation industry's most respected professional achievements, recognizing airport executives who demonstrate exceptional knowledge, leadership and expertise in airport management. Earning the accreditation requires candidates to complete a rigorous, multi-step process that includes a comprehensive examination, a written requirement and a final interview before a panel of accredited airport executives.

Farmer successfully completed the final requirement of the accreditation program on September 27, 2026.

“Earning this accreditation is an important professional milestone, and I am incredibly grateful to the many people who have supported and encouraged me throughout this process,” said Farmer. “I want to especially thank my mentor, Jack Christine, as well as my colleagues, fellow airport professionals and the leadership team at AVL for their guidance and encouragement. I am fortunate to work alongside people who are passionate about aviation and committed to excellence, and I look forward to continuing to learn, grow and contribute to our industry.”

As COO, Farmer provides leadership and oversight of airport operations, helping ensure the safe, efficient and effective operation of AVL as the airport continues to grow and undergo its historic terminal modernization program, AVL Forward.

“Lexie has shown a strong commitment to her professional development and to Asheville Regional Airport, and I am proud of her for achieving this milestone,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., President & CEO of Asheville Regional Airport. “This achievement reflects the knowledge and experience she brings to her role and the value she adds to our executive team.”

The A.A.E. accreditation program was established by AAAE to recognize airport executives who have demonstrated the knowledge, skills and experience necessary to effectively lead and manage public-use airports. The designation represents a commitment to professional excellence and continued advancement within the aviation industry.