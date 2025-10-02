F&F Cargo Facility Officially Opens at CVG Airport's Global Logistics Park

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) today celebrated the grand opening of F&F LLC's new 80,000 square-foot cargo facility, marking the first development at the CVG Global Logistics Park. The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from CVG leadership and the Kentucky Governor’s office, highlighting the facility's role in expanding the region's air cargo capabilities.

The new facility offers direct airside access to CVG's airfield, dedicated cargo processing space, and 18 truck docks designed to meet the demands of general air freight logistics. Partners Fred Murphy and Frank Tamanko invested in the facility to serve current and future general cargo freight needs.

"This is exactly the kind of growth we've been working toward in order to diversify the cargo side of our business,” said Lisa Sauer, chair of the Kenton County Airport Board. “This project helps us expand our general air freight operation and we believe this added capability will strengthen our position as a cargo leader and ultimately create more jobs for our region."

The CVG Global Logistics Park represents a key component of the airport's vision to create a self-sustaining aviation ecosystem. The dedicated area provides direct airfield access for general cargo activity, separated from passenger traffic, with distinct operating areas designed to enhance efficiency and security for cargo handling and multi-modal distribution.

"When I think about what makes CVG special, it's moments like this—when we are strengthening our aviation ecosystem to provide more business opportunities," said Larry Krauter, CEO of CVG Airport. "This facility represents the kind of partnership and innovation that drives further economic growth at our airport and throughout our community."

In total, the project was a $15 million investment. It was supported by more than $3.6 million in Kentucky site development funds. More than $33 million of federal infrastructure funds were leveraged to rebuild the nearby airside ramp. These public and private investments are creating momentum for continued cargo growth at CVG.

While CVG serves as a major hub for Amazon Air and DHL Express, which primarily handle express cargo such as perishable goods and time-sensitive shipments, the new F&F facility expands the airport's general air freight capabilities. This includes handling everyday items like textiles, machinery parts, household goods, and other retail and consumer products that are not as time sensitive.

This facility and future developments at the CVG Global Logistics Park will enable general cargo users and freight forwarder companies to locate at CVG and move goods around the world.