CLT Celebrates Terminal Lobby Expansion Ahead of Completion

Charlotte Douglas International Airport marked a major milestone in the Destination CLT portfolio, celebrating the Terminal Lobby Expansion (TLE), the largest passenger-facing construction project in Airport history. The celebration comes ahead of the project’s substantial completion date, set for Oct. 1.

The crown-jewel of the Airport’s Destination CLT capital investment program, the five-year project increased the lobby space by 175,000 square feet and renovated another 191,000 square feet. Originally opened May 2, 1982, the terminal was designed to serve approximately 2.8 million passengers annually. In 2024, CLT saw a record 58.8 million travelers, with 18 million—31% of total passengers—using the terminal lobby for arrivals and departures.

“The Terminal Lobby Expansion is a transformational milestone for CLT,” said Haley Gentry, CEO of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “This monumental effort represents years of planning, construction and commitment to improving the passenger experience. We sincerely thank our passengers for their patience and support throughout this process. The result is a modern, spacious lobby that reflects the dynamic growth of our region and positions us for the future.”

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held on Dec. 10, 2019, and construction started after the holiday season. The timeline stayed on schedule despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and was completed in six phases to minimize disruptions to passengers and maintain efficient operations.

The TLE was the final development of a coordinated three-project construction effort that began with the Hourly Parking Deck, followed by the Elevated Roadway and Terminal Curb Front. The Hourly Deck debuted in 2015, which provided room to widen the roadway. After the Elevated Roadway was completed in 2019, construction began on the lobby. The inner three lanes on the Departures/Ticketing level were used to support construction and opened to motorists on Nov. 13, 2024.

Key Features of the Terminal Lobby Expansion Include:

Expanded and renovated basement, baggage claim, and ticketing levels

146,000-square-foot canopy sheltering passengers from the elements

Two pedestrian bridges link the mezzanine to the Hourly Deck, and two underground walkways allow passengers to bypass upper and lower-level terminal roadway traffic

Addition of pre-security concessions offering more food and beverage options

11 public art installations commissioned in partnership with the Arts & Science Council

Four Automated Exit Lanes providing a quick and seamless way to exit the secure area

Eight high-capacity baggage devices that improve efficiency

Consolidation from five lettered Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints to three numbered ones, increasing lanes from 17 to 21, including 11 Automated Screening Lanes



The anchor in the heart of the building is the Queen Charlotte statue, an airport landmark since 1990. Created by artist Raymond Kaskey, the 16-foot, 3,000-pound bronze sculpture stands atop a 46-foot plinth in Queens Court, a large open area on the baggage claim level that symbolically welcomes travelers to the Queen City. Across from the statue is The Queen’s Kitchen, CLT’s first full-service restaurant outside of the secure area.

Originally located in the Queen’s Courtyard between the old Hourly Parking Decks, she was relocated between the Daily Decks in 2013 during construction. The statue was moved in October 2020 for restoration work at Carolina Bronze in Seagrove, North Carolina. She returned to the Airport in June 2021 and protected from construction in a specially built structure. She was officially unveiled on Oct. 20, 2023.

With an estimated cost of approximately $608 million, the TLE was made possible through funding from a combination of Passenger Facility Charge Revenues, Customer Facility Charge Revenues, General Airport Revenue Bonds and Airport Cash. As a city enterprise fund, the Airport is self-sustaining and does not collect tax dollars. Airport revenue pays for all capital and operating costs.

Charlotte City Council approved the construction contract on Oct. 28, 2019. Construction was carried out by Holder-Edison Foard-R.J.Leeper, a joint venture, and Gresham Smith produced the architectural design.

With the opening of Concourse A – Phase II last September and the Terminal Lobby Expansion, the Airport’s total square footage grew from 1.8 million to 2.4 million.