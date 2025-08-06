Gary / Chicago International Airport Awards $15 Million Contract for Construction of Cargo and General Aviation Ramp

“This bid is a significant step forward in the evolution of our increasingly important cargo and logistics sector, which has seen tremendous growth since it first launched less than 5 years ago,” said Dan Vicari, Executive Director of GCIA. “The contract will not only enable future aviation operation expansion but will further the airport’s mission of being an economic engine for Northwest Indiana and support working families throughout the area.”

GCIA has seen extensive growth since 2015, starting with the expansion of the airport’s main runway to nearly 9,000 feet, making it the second longest runway in the region after O’Hare International Airport. This expansion has allowed the airport to service larger, heavier aircraft. GCIA opened its U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility in 2018 , allowing air travelers from any international destination to frequent the airport without needing to clear customs elsewhere.

