Halifax International Airport Authority Opens New International Connections Facility

Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) has opened its new International Connections Facility (ICF), a key infrastructure project that will streamline passenger experience, expand cargo capacity, facilitate trade, and contribute to regional economic growth.

The new space allows international passengers on select flights who are connecting to domestic flights to move through the airport without exiting the secure area and reclaiming baggage. This will allow for shorter connections and more time to enjoy the airport’s amenities. The facility will also enable further expansions of aircraft belly cargo space, supporting the movement of goods between Nova Scotia and international markets.

Renovations to the ground floor of the existing International Arrivals area will continue through 2025. The area will be refreshed, and once complete, the full facility will support both increased passenger traffic and cargo capacity while enhancing Halifax Stanfield’s position as Atlantic Canada’s key gateway.

The ICF project was made possible through the generous support of Transport Canada and the Government of Nova Scotia, who contributed $8.3 million and $3 million, respectively.

Quotes

“This project represents an important step in developing Halifax Stanfield’s infrastructure to meet growing demands. Opening the ICF enhances how we serve connecting passengers, while laying the groundwork for further improvements coming later this year.”

— Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA

“Developing strong trade corridors results in strong economic benefits for all Canadians. This expansion at Halifax International Airport will improve passenger connectivity, provide more options for travellers, and strengthen the Halifax Airport's position as a key transportation hub.”

— The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transportation and Internal Trade, Government of Canada