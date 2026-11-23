Air traffic control operations returned to normal Thursday at Hollywood Burbank Airport after staffing issues temporarily left its control tower without an active controller Wednesday evening, requiring pilots to coordinate aircraft movements through alternative radio procedures.

“Operations are normal at Hollywood Burbank Airport after staffing issues at the control tower Wednesday afternoon and evening,” the Federal Aviation Administrationsaid in a statement Thursday.

Despite the interruption, airport officials said flights continued normally, with no related delays, cancellations or diversions.

“Operations ran normally last night and are running normally today as well,” Burbank Airport spokesperson Mike Christensen said in an email Thursday. He confirmed in a follow-up exchange that the tower interruption had caused no interruptions to airport operations.

At one point Wednesday evening, an air traffic controller announced that the airport was going “ATC Zero,” meaning tower services were unavailable, according to KTLA.

The FAA said controllers at another facility, Southern California Terminal Radar Approach Control, or TRACON, took over responsibility for the airport’s airspace.

“Following standard procedures, Southern California TRACON took over the tower’s airspace,” the agency said.

Based in San Diego, the facility manages aircraft approaching and departing airports across Southern California, including Hollywood Burbank Airport. Unlike controllers in the airport tower, who direct aircraft during takeoffs, landings and movements on the ground, TRACON controllers guide planes through the surrounding airspace.

When a tower is unstaffed, pilots can still take off and land using established procedures, including a shared radio frequency to communicate their locations and intentions to other pilots.

The FAA said it also slows the rate of arriving aircraft into an airport when staffing issues occur to maintain safety.

Pilots flying for Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines were among those heard communicating their positions and intentions over a shared radio frequency during the interruption, CBS News Los Angeles reported.

Asked about the incident Thursday, Alaska Airlines said its pilots and dispatchers have procedures for operating during air traffic control interruptions.

“When facilities have staffing or tech issues that cause ATC 0, our pilots and dispatchers have policies and procedures to safely operate during these times,” an airline spoksperson said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The spokesperson did not say whether any of its flights were affected by Wednesday’s interruption.

Southwest Airlines spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said the airline had received no reports of operational concerns from its pilots during Wednesday’s interruption.

“We had no reports from our Pilots of operational concerns,” Lunsford said in an email. He added that Southwest has procedures for operating safely at airports without functioning control towers.

The FAA did not specify what caused the staffing problems, how many controllers were scheduled to work or how long tower services were unavailable.

A Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, listed in the aviation database NOTAC specified a common traffic advisory frequency for airport operations from 10:30 p.m. Wednesday until 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The notice was later marked canceled in the database, but its seven-hour window does not establish how long the tower was unstaffed.

It was not the first time Burbank Airport’s control tower had gone without controllers.

On Oct. 6, 2025, the tower was unstaffed for several hours during a federal government shutdown amid air traffic controller staffing shortages.

The interruption lasted from about 4:15 p.m. to 10 p.m., with Southern California TRACON also assuming responsibility for the airport’s airspace.

By about 6 p.m., arriving flights were experiencing average delays of roughly two and a half hours, while departures were delayed an average of about 40 minutes, according to FlightAware data cited in this outlet’s reporting at the time.

During that interruption, Southwest Airlines canceled six flights into and out of Burbank Airport because of the controller shortage, according to the airline’s statement at the time. Affected passengers were rebooked on other flights to the Los Angeles area.

Wednesday’s staffing problems came less than a week after a nationwide FAA ground stop on Nov. 13 that was attributed to telecommunications problems.

The ground stop affected airports across the country, including Hollywood Burbank Airport. The FAA said the two incidents were not connected.

The latest interruption also came days before the Thanksgiving travel period, one of the busiest times of the year for airports.

The FAA did not say Thursday whether it anticipates further staffing problems at Burbank Airport or whether it is taking additional steps to ensure adequate tower coverage during the busy travel period.

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