The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority (MSCAA) approved a $98.7 million construction contract Nov. 18 to advance terminal modernization at Frederick W. Smith International Airport (MEM), bringing total approved funding for the program to $398.3 million.

The contract was awarded to Tri-Venture, a partnership comprising Turner Construction Co., Ardmore Roderick and Chris Woods Construction Co.

The latest round of funding primarily covers preparatory construction ahead of the larger renovation of Terminal B. Work includes selective demolition, structural improvements and upgrades to mechanical, electrical and fire protection systems.

Part of the airport’s ongoing Terminal Modernization and Seismic Program, the project is designed to improve the passenger experience, update aging infrastructure and bring terminal facilities into compliance with modern seismic standards.

Other components of the program include improvements to the airport’s commercial vehicle lanes, parking facilities and pedestrian access, as well as construction of a new administrative building and checked baggage inspection system facility.

Airport officials anticipate another round of funding approval in spring 2027, which could bring the total authorized investment to approximately $800 million.