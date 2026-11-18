The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) has awarded program management contracts to Jacobs and TYLin to support major infrastructure improvements at Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The five-year agreements carry a combined spending limit of $150 million, with extension options that could bring the total to $300 million over 10 years. The firms will supplement the authority’s internal resources as it undertakes multiple capital improvement projects concurrently.

Services may include planning, engineering oversight, environmental support, construction management and contract administration.

A key component of the more than $20 billion redevelopment of Dulles is the expansion of its underground transportation network. Known as Package T, the project encompasses extensions of the airport’s AeroTrain automated people mover, pedestrian tunnels connecting concourses and underground baggage transportation infrastructure.

The improvements are expected to eventually eliminate the need for the airport’s mobile lounges and plane mates.

Additional plans at Dulles include new domestic and international concourses, expanded passenger processing facilities, upgraded baggage handling systems and additional retail and dining space. High-speed moving walkways and autonomous passenger shuttles are also being explored.

At Reagan National, MWAA is pursuing the replacement of Terminal 1 and redevelopment of the airport’s South Area.

The modernization programs will require coordination among airport management, airlines, engineering firms and construction contractors to maintain airport operations throughout the phased construction process.

Jacobs previously supported MWAA in the development of the Metrorail Silver Line extension, which began serving Dulles in 2022.