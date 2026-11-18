Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport unveiled the preferred concept for its future West Terminal during its inaugural Industry Day on Nov. 17, marking another milestone in the airport’s long-term capital development program.

Watch the video of the concept development here.

The event brought together aviation industry representatives, airport and city officials, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and American Airlines CEO Robert Isom to discuss the project and business opportunities associated with its development.

Attendees learned about the anticipated scope of the terminal at opening, supporting infrastructure projects, procurement strategies, construction phasing and opportunities for small businesses to participate.

Estimated to cost approximately $4.5 billion, the West Terminal will be constructed between Terminal 3 and Taxiway U. It will be the first new terminal built at Phoenix Sky Harbor since Terminal 4 opened in 1990.

American Airlines will be the primary carrier at the new facility, which will be designed to accommodate growth in domestic and international air service, including additional wide-body aircraft. A modular design will allow for the addition of concourses as passenger demand increases.

Design procurement is anticipated in 2027, with construction potentially beginning in late 2029 and the terminal opening in late 2033. The final design, gate count and project budget have yet to be determined.

The West Terminal is a central component of Destination PHX 2050, a comprehensive capital investment program designed to prepare the airport to accommodate an anticipated 90 million annual passengers by 2050.

Other projects already underway include a new six-gate concourse at Terminal 3 and the construction of Taxiway U to improve airfield efficiency.