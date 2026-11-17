Palm Beach County officials have signed off on millions of dollars more in state funds to pay for upgrades tied to the renaming of President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The extra money is meant to cover the total cost projected earlier this year.

After the county received $2.75 million from the Florida Department of Transportation earlier this year, county officials received an additional $6.25 million for rebranding and security improvements at the airport.

Airport officials initially had estimated the total renaming cost at about $5.5 million. This will go toward updated airport signage, branding, technology systems, operational and printed materials, and more.

Because the Florida Legislature only granted $2.75 million, it left county and airport officials attempting to seek the remaining requested funds.

The Florida Department of Commerce has since stepped in with a $2.75 million grant for rebranding, while the state Department of Transportation is providing $3.5 million for security improvements, according to a statement from Rebeca Krogman, an airport spokesperson.

If more funding is needed in the future, County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo said the county always has “the option to advocate for more appropriations during the legislative session.”

“The state conducted the name change, not the county,” Abruzzo said. “All we’re simply asking is for the funds to meet what they decided.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis in March signed a bill granting the state authority to rename the state’s seven major commercial airports. The only specific name change proposed was renaming the former Palm Beach International Airport after Trump.

One of the bill’s original sponsors, former state Rep. Meg Weinberger, said in a phone interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel she is happy to see that the state was able to pay for the renaming.

Throughout the renaming process, other lawmakers have criticized the name change, saying structures shouldn’t be named after people who are still alive, or that the money needed for the renaming would be better suited for other uses.

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