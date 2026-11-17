For the first time in 50 years, the Baton Rouge airport has changed its governance model as it looks to improve services and talent development.

In a ceremony Tuesday morning at the airport’s terminal rotunda, city and airport leaders gathered to celebrate the transition of authority from the city-parish to the Baton Rouge Regional Airport Authority, separating the airport from the local government. Airport leaders said the move will allow the facility to respond more quickly to changing airport needs and become a more formidable competitor for new services and employees.

Airport CEO Mike Edwards said the authority will prioritize expanding air service, infrastructure investment, improving customer experience and supporting economic development. Under the city-parish governance, actions like managing human resources or purchasing would need approval from the Metro Council and the mayor-president. Airport staffing was bound by city-parish civil service rules, and leadership was unable to create airport-specific roles.

Now, the airport can “move at the speed of business,” Edwards said. The prior approval process could take up to two months but can now be condensed to two weeks, he said.

“Every generation has cared for this airport and has been entrusted with the same responsibility: Leave it better than you found it,” Edwards said. “That responsibility now belongs to us.”

Improving access to and from Baton Rouge is critical to the goals for the Capital Region, which is experiencing an increasing population and job growth in the industrial sector and carries a dream to become a larger player in the events and sports tourism industries. Tourism experts have said fortifying local airports is a key part to keeping up with the demand. Competition in the airport business is stiff too, thanks to a combination of federal deregulation, airline consolidation, the emergence of low-cost airlines and evolved pricing models.

Other Louisiana airports with an independent authority include the airports in Lafayette and Lake Charles.

In the past few years, the Baton Rouge airport has expanded its nonstop services with a direct flight to and from Washington, D.C., and plans for another direct route to and from Chicago.

The airport generates about $1.1 billion in economic impact on the city, said Bill Profita, chair of the Airport Authority and longtime Baton Rouge media professional. He hopes that grows under the new model.

“We are going to be able to take our economic plan and market this airport aggressively for new services, and we're also going to be able to take care of our employees in the way they should be taken care of in an airport that serves half a million passengers every single year,” Profita said.

The airport is self-sustaining, meaning it generates enough revenue on its own to maintain its operations, said Louis Hubbard II, chief operating officer of the airport. The airport did not receive any funds from the city-parish when it was under governmental control, he said.

“An airport is more than a place where people catch flights,” Hubbard said. “It's an important economic engine, a gateway to our region, and a critical connection between Baton Rouge and the rest of the world.”

The airport remains a subdivision of the state government, Edwards said, still subject to state procurement, ethics and transparency. Most of the changes will happen behind the scenes: staff, tenants and partner airlines are staying put.

Mike Edwards’ title was previously director of aviation. The change to a CEO title is part of the airport’s organizational restructuring, which also includes Hubbard’s title changing from assistant director of aviation to chief operating officer.

The new authority also comes with a name change to Baton Rouge Regional Airport, previously Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport. Edwards said the designation as a regional airport doesn’t change how the airport functions but better represents the regional service it already provides. The Federal Aviation Administration issued a new airport operating certificate to the airport last week, recognizing it under its new title of Baton Rouge Regional Airport.

“We didn’t pursue this because the airport was struggling,” Edwards said. “We pursued this change because the airport was succeeding.”

The airport is gearing up for another busy holiday season, decked out in garland and ribbons. But the small regional airport is understaffed, Edwards said, largely due to lower pay compared to other airports. Baton Rouge airport often does not have enough flight options for locals to use the local airport, causing them to drive to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport for more options. The Baton Rouge airport has capacity for a team of 82 and currently has about 60 employees.

Edwards said the authority is conducting a compensation analysis to determine how to better recruit employees and keep top aviation talent in Louisiana.

Planning for the governance change began several years ago after airport leaders discussed how to prepare the facility for long-term success, sparking a yearlong governance review that included studying other airport models, assessing potential financial impacts and meetings in Washington, D.C., with the FAA. The Airport Commission recommended switching to an independent authority in 2024, which was followed by approvals from the Metro Council, state Legislature and Gov. Jeff Landry.

“Please keep an eye on the airport,” District 4 Council member Aaron Moak said. “Keep watching us. Watch us grow. Watch us continue to support what you're looking for in the public and what you want to see out of your Baton Rouge airport.”

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