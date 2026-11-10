New Private Jet Hangars Coming to Las Vegas Airport

A New York-based company with operations nationwide has broken ground on three new 25,000-square-foot hangars capable of housing up to six moderately sized corporate aircraft at Harry Reid International Airport.

Representatives of SR Aviation Infrastructure, a subsidiary of New York- and Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment and development firm SomeraRoad, is building the 75,000-square-foot SRAI Las Vegas hangars adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip on Reno Avenue.

Financial terms of the project were not disclosed.

The project will redevelop a portion of the existing 23-acre complex replacing 14 of its 37 hangars and when complete will support Las Vegas’ rapidly growing general aviation hangar needs.

The new hangars are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028 and when completed will be comprised of 26 individually leased aviation hangars totaling about 315,000 square feet, all with direct runway access.

Jonathon Reeser, president of SR Aviation Infrastructure, said in a recent interview that a combination of factors has contributed to the need for additional hangar space at Harry Reid, including an explosive expansion in corporate business flying to and from Las Vegas as well as a buildup in attendance to leisure events by corporate executives.

“It’s for what we call general aviation to accommodate larger scale private jets that either corporations use, high-net-worth individuals and even government uses,” Reeser said. “We also have some AirMed users there. So it’s really just upgrading infrastructure that was built in 1985 to today’s modern era.”

Now that Las Vegas is close to becoming home to three Major League sports franchises with hopes of adding a fourth if the National Basketball Association expands into Southern Nevada, needs have arisen for more airport hangar infrastructure.

“You’re a three-sports-team town now and a lot of corporate users are using that airport to promote their business,” Reeser said. “And, it’s the sixth busiest airport in the country.”

The timing is perfect for expansion with Clark County embarking on terminal and ramp improvements on the west side of the airport.

“We’ve already signed one lease and have significant interest in the other two,” Reeser said. “And there’s not just the sports and leisure, but there’s a lot of corporate flying going on, particularly with the convention industry.”

Reeser said much of the current demand is coming from California for tax reasons but because of the nature of corporate flying, there’s interest in Las Vegas from all over the country.

He said Southern Nevada’s blistering summer heat is another catalyst for developing hangars.

“Everyone likes to keep their aircraft inside of these hangars to protect their planes, as opposed to parking them out on the ramp and that Las Vegas heat is no joke on aircraft,” he said. “It’s important to pilots and owners to keep them inside.”

Clark County officials have consistently upgraded airport infrastructure on both airline terminals on the east side of the airport and the westside general aviation space.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at [email protected] or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

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