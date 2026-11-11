New Voice of Logan Airport Takes Reins Welcoming Travelers to Boston

East Arlington pipefitter Chris Donisi said he’s gotten comments on his deep, distinctly-Boston voice since age 12 – decades later, it’ll be getting a little more attention as the official accent of Logan International Airport greeting travelers from across the world.

“Welcome to Boston Logan International Airport, front door to the capital of heart, hustle and hometown pride,” Donisi boomed out in a practice run in Terminal A on Thursday morning, the r’s all but nonexistent in his words. “This city runs on iced coffee, raw ambition, and unbeatable team spirit. So let’s go!”

Dressed in a Bruins hoodie and flat cap in the airport Thursday, Donisi addressed a crowd of press, staff and curious travelers after having beaten out over 6,000 applicants in the “Voice of Logan” competition.

The race saw applicants from all across the state – including some notable unofficial submissions from “Boston Bruins players, Ben Affleck and other local legends,” Massport said. The field was then narrowed to eight finalists, and over 35,000 votes were cast, electing Donisi as the city’s .

“Six thousand Bostonians brought the grit, the love of the city, a little bit less r’s,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey. … “As I like to say, there were two important elections this week: one on Tuesday, and one that we’re announcing today.”

Standing at the microphone Thursday, Donisi said his palms were still a bit sweaty.

“This is actually probably my tenth time in front of a microphone, and it’s all been today,” said Donisi. “Other than that, it’s a wrench in my hand. I get a microphone today, and it feels a lot lighter and better. So maybe this could be a new path.”

The winner was born and raised in East Arlington, has worked as an HVAC pipefitter for the last 22 years and is the proud father of a four-year-old daughter and two-year-old son.

“My daughter got to see me on TV for the first time ever, and her face lit up,” Donisi recalled.

The Massport CEO said they’ll start recording next week for some upcoming holiday announcements.

Davey said they’ve been calling Donisi a “pipefitter with pipes,” adding he’s been showing “Bostonians’ pride, love of the city, a little panache.”

Related Articles

“Boston has that reputation; we’ve got these great accents that are maybe unusual for other parts of the country, but we have a lot of pride in that,” Davey said of the attention the contest drew. “I think the city always punches above our weight as well, and just generally in the news … there’s been some negative news, and just I think this brought some joy to people in Boston and in Massachusetts. And Chris helped bring that joy.”

Donisi said he was surprised to get the news, calling the experience “like fireworks.”

“I’m one of you guys,” said Donisi, a wide grin in place. “You probably sat next to me at one of the bars in Boston. You’ve probably waved to me or given me the finger in traffic. One or the other, we’re still all friends. But yeah, I was just so surprised, and I’m just so grateful.”

©2026 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at bostonherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.