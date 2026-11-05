Houston Airports Announces Cargo Expansion, Infrastructure and Passenger Upgrades

Houston Airports has announced six initiatives aimed at expanding cargo capacity, improving passenger services and creating new opportunities for businesses operating at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).

Director of Aviation Jim Szczesniak outlined the plans during the Greater Houston Partnership's 2026 State of the Airports event Nov. 4.

Among the announcements is a proposed 183-acre expansion of the East Cargo area at Bush Airport, increasing the development area from approximately 100 acres to 283 acres. The additional space would accommodate warehouses, parking and other facilities supporting Houston's energy, aerospace, biotechnology and logistics industries. Houston Airports expects to seek development proposals in early 2027.

The airport system also plans to introduce AirsideDrive, an insurance program designed to reduce costs for qualified small businesses competing for airport contracts. The program would provide $9 million in excess auto liability coverage above the required $1 million underlying coverage for authorized vehicles operating airside. A similar program at Denver International Airport has generated insurance savings of up to 70% for participating businesses. Houston hopes to launch the initiative in January 2027.

At Hobby Airport, the nearly $500 million West Concourse expansion, developed in partnership with Southwest Airlines, remains on schedule for phased completion beginning in the first quarter of 2027. The project will add seven gates, a new baggage handling system and a covered walkway connecting the parking garage and terminal.

Additional improvements at Bush include plans to redevelop the cell-phone waiting area with fuel stations, electric vehicle charging, restaurants and restrooms. The airport is also among eight U.S. airports scheduled to receive Global Entry Walk-Through technology in December, allowing eligible international travelers to complete identity verification through facial comparison without stopping at a kiosk.

Houston Airports also announced that dnata Cargo USA has earned IATA CEIV Pharma certification for its pharmaceutical handling operations at Bush Airport, strengthening the airport's capabilities for temperature-sensitive cargo.

The announcements follow a record fiscal year for cargo operations, with Bush and Hobby handling a combined 598,139 metric tons, a 7.2% increase from the previous year.