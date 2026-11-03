Sydney’s Second Airport Opens With Some Passengers off Course

Sydney — Sydney's new multibillion-dollar airport has already confused some travellers, with passengers mistaking the new facility for the Australian city's existing airport and even booking flights to the wrong side of the country.

Western Sydney International Airport (WSI), which opened at the weekend after decades of planning, is about 60 kilometres from the city centre, compared with just 8 kilometres for the existing Kingsford Smith Airport.

The new airport operates around the clock, while most passenger flights at Kingsford Smith are banned between 11 pm and 6 am.

Two Swedish students, both aged 23, discovered the difference the hard way after flying back from a weekend trip to Melbourne. Having read "Sydney West" on their boarding passes, they assumed it referred to another terminal at the familiar airport, they told broadcaster ABC in remarks published on Monday.

It was only when they looked out of the window that they realized something was wrong. Their car was waiting at the other airport, almost an hour's drive away.

A traveller from New Zealand also misunderstood his destination, believing he had booked a flight to Perth in Western Australia after seeing the word "Western" on his ticket. By the time he realized his mistake, he was already heading to the new airport on Australia's east coast. He took the mix-up in his stride, saying he was on holiday and could make the best of it.

The new airport, under construction since 2018, is intended to ease pressure on Sydney's overcrowded aviation infrastructure. A planned rail link to the city is not yet complete, leaving passengers reliant on buses and shuttle services.

Budget airline Jetstar and Air New Zealand are currently the only carriers operating at the airport. Singapore Airlines is set to begin flights in November, followed by Qatar Airways and Fiji Airways next year.

©2026 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.