United Opens New IAH Terminal B Concourse as Houston Hub Prepares for More Growth

Houston travelers could have more United flight options as the north concourse at George Bush Intercontinental Airport’s Terminal B opens Thursday.

Houston Airport System and United Airlines officials unveiled the new north concourse, which has 22 gates, a 54,000-square-foot United Club, public art, a sensory room, upgraded seating, restrooms and somerestaurants. The gates are designed for wide- and narrow-body aircraft.

"Having an open, beautiful terminal like this that's welcoming, that's not as crowded, that has natural light, just really changes the experience," United CEO Scott Kirby said.

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The north concourse is part of United's broader $2.6 billion Terminal B Transformation Program to modernize the airport's oldest terminal. More than two years ago, crews demolished parts of Terminal B for reconstruction and built the new north concourse.

Now, officials describe this step as a way to help Houston compete for travelers and airline business.

"We know that there's a fight in the air," said Jim Szczesniak, aviation director for the Houston Airport System. "But that fight in the air can be won on the ground with the facilities that we built here today."

United plans to bring all 22 gates into service by Christmas, said Phillip Griffith, vice president of airport operations for United. The first flight is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. from Houston to Newark.

"(We'll) ramp up until we're using all 22 gates across our eight or nine banks every day," he said.

Szczesniak said the airline will operate a handful of flights to test gates and systems.

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United handles about 50,000 to 65,000 outbound passengers per day with 500 to 530 daily flights, Griffith said. He said United expects passenger numbers to grow by next summer and believes Terminal B can handle that growth.

"It'll make a real difference in how quickly we can grow and grow in a positive way, so that customers aren't suffering from long lines and waits," he said.

As Terminal B reaches a new milestone, construction continues elsewhere. The south concourse is still undergoing upgrades to its 26 gates, including jet-bridge access, but remains open to travelers. Construction will continue at the ticketing lobby, baggage claim, TSA security checkpoint and the roadways near Terminal B.

United passengers must still check in, drop bags and clear security at Terminal C and then travel to Terminal B as crews work. Szczesniak said their goal is to have the doors into the terminal finished before the holidays.

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