Archer Aviation Plans Air Taxi Network for D-FW, Houston and Austin

California-based Archer Aviation on Friday announced plans to create an air taxi network in D-FW, Austin and Houston to connect major airports with business hubs.

Archer plans to connect DFW International Airport, Dallas Love Field, Arlington Municipal Airport, Fort Worth Meacham International Airport, Perot Field-Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Addison Field and Frisco Station.

The plan to serve DFW Airport, the central hub of American Airlines, and Love Field, the home base of Southwest Airlines, could mean increased connectivity. However, its unclear how the air taxi network would work in a region in which Southwest and American combine for more than 1,000 flight departures per day.

“Texas is setting the bar for America’s leadership in the next generation of aviation,” Adam Goldstein, founder and CEO of Archer Aviation, said in a statement. “Our planned networks will make the benefits of electric air taxis real for Texans — trading hours in traffic for minutes in the air, while connecting the biggest airports, business districts and sporting hubs in ways that America’s largest megaregion needs to grow.”

Archer also plans to connect Austin-Bergrstrom International Airport, Austin Executive Airport and the F1 Circuit Helipad at the Circuit of The Americas. In Houston, Archer plans to connect George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Sugar Land Regional Airport, Hobby Airport, Galveston and The Thompson Hotel helipad.

Archer said it plans to use its all-electric Midnight air taxi to fly the routes in each of the three cities. Midnight is a piloted craft with a capacity of four people that can travel at a maximum speed of 150 mph, according to Archer’s website. The air taxi has a range of 100 miles.

Archer added that the air taxi networks are designed to shorten what it called 60- to 90-minute commutes from airports to business districts into “10-20 minute flights.”

Archer, which is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., recently completed air taxi testing across the San Francisco Bay Area.

“The race to dominate next-generation aviation is moving faster than ever,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said in a statement. “Archer Aviation is a prime example of American innovation, demonstrating that the United States has what it takes to be the global standard. These three planned networks will not only allow Texans to reclaim their time but also strengthen American leadership in the skies.”

Archer’s announcements comes just weeks after Joby Aviation, another prominent air taxi company, conducted its own air taxi testing in North Texas. Archer plans to operate in Texas under the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program established by the Federal Aviation Administration to accelerate the development of advanced air mobility vehicles like air taxis.

© 2026 The Dallas Morning News. Visit www.dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.