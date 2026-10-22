DFW Airport Opens First Four Gates in Terminal A Expansion

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and American Airlines have opened the first four gates of the airport's Terminal A Pier Expansion, marking another milestone in a $12 billion capital improvement program.

American Airlines began operating from gates A10, A11, A13 and A15 in mid-October. The gates are the first of 10 planned for the expansion, which will add approximately 140,000 square feet to Terminal A. The full pier is expected to open in time for the winter holiday travel season.

The project includes five rebuilt gates and five additional gates, resulting in a net increase of five gates at the terminal.

The expanded pier features wider passenger corridors, higher ceilings, larger windows and improved wayfinding. New concessions, updated restrooms and additional passenger amenities are also planned.

A distinguishing feature of the project is its use of prefabricated construction. In 2024, crews transported seven prebuilt modules more than 1.5 miles across the airport to the construction site.

Before the modules were moved, approximately 65% of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing work had already been completed, allowing significant portions of the project to be assembled away from the active terminal.

The approach reflects DFW's broader use of modular construction to accelerate airport improvements and reduce disruptions to ongoing operations.

The Terminal A project is part of DFW Forward, the airport's $12 billion multiyear capital improvement program, which includes terminal expansions, airfield improvements and roadway infrastructure upgrades.

Earlier this year, DFW and American Airlines opened nine new and rebuilt gates in Terminal C as part of a separate expansion project. That development also used prefabricated modules transported across the airfield.

Together, the projects are intended to increase operational capacity, modernize aging facilities and accommodate future passenger growth at one of the world's busiest airports.