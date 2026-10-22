Kansas Awards More Than $4.5 Million for Airport Infrastructure Improvements

Eleven Kansas communities will receive more than $4.5 million in combined federal, state and local funding for airport infrastructure projects aimed at improving safety, accessibility and operational capabilities.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the awards Oct. 21, including more than $4.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Infrastructure Grant program. The funding is supplemented by more than $212,000 in state matching funds through the Kansas Infrastructure Hub and Build Kansas Fund, along with more than $12,000 in local contributions.

The projects include runway and taxiway rehabilitation, hangar construction, airfield lighting upgrades and terminal area improvements at airports throughout the state.

Among the largest investments are $642,245 for taxilane relocation at Wichita Airport, $596,842 for expanded terminal parking at Liberal, $559,720 for hangar construction in Colby and $508,417 for runway rehabilitation in Chanute.

Hill City will receive $466,316 for runway electrical improvements and obstruction grading, while Coffey County Airport will receive $345,523 to replace and relocate its automated weather observing system.

"Airports serve as access points for air ambulances, agriculture and firefighting aerial applicators, businesses, flight training, and pleasure flying," said Ray Seif, director of aviation at the Kansas Department of Transportation. "These infrastructure investments improve safety, access, and economic appeal for these communities and across the region."

The funding highlights the role of state matching programs in helping smaller communities access federal infrastructure dollars. Since 2024, the Build Kansas Fund has provided $51.7 million in state matching investments supporting 110 federal grant awards totaling nearly $169 million.

Kansas officials said another 29 applications are awaiting federal decisions, representing a potential $177 million in additional infrastructure investment.

For regional airports operating with limited local budgets, the grants provide opportunities to address infrastructure needs while maintaining the aviation services that support surrounding communities.