Dulles International Moves Forward With Dedicated VIP Terminal

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) has selected daa International to develop, lease and operate a dedicated VIP passenger terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport, introducing a premium travel option for commercial airline passengers.

The 37,000-square-foot facility will be constructed on a 1.2-acre site near the airport's cargo buildings. The terminal will be the first of its kind in the National Capital Region, offering passengers a private alternative to the traditional airport experience.

Unlike a private aviation terminal, the new facility will serve travelers flying on commercial airlines. Amenities will include dedicated parking and a private entrance, separate security screening for domestic and international passengers, private suites and lounges, personalized check-in and baggage handling, and premium vehicle transportation directly to aircraft.

Conceptual designs developed in collaboration with architecture firm Corgan also feature a lounge bar and landscaped garden terrace.

"Adding a VIP terminal at Dulles International reflects our commitment to giving passengers the options to choose an airport experience that fits their needs," said Chryssa Westerlund, MWAA executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

The project will have a 30-month development phase, after which daa International will operate and manage the facility under an initial 20-year agreement.

daa International, the airport management and advisory business of Ireland's daa Group, brings experience in premium passenger services, including operation of the Platinum VIP terminal at Dublin Airport. The company also has airport management and development activities across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

The Dulles project reflects growing interest in premium airport services that provide travelers with greater privacy, convenience and personalized assistance. For airport operators, such facilities also represent opportunities to diversify passenger services and develop new commercial offerings.