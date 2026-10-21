Pittsburgh International Airport Opens Post-Security Outdoor Terrace

Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has opened a new outdoor terrace in its terminal, giving passengers a place to enjoy fresh air and natural surroundings after passing through security.

Located near the beginning of Concourse D, the North Airside Terrace features more than 1,000 square feet of outdoor space with built-in seating, tables, native landscaping and a pet relief area. The terrace is one of four outdoor spaces incorporated into the airport's new terminal design, which was developed by Gensler and HDR in association with luis vidal + architects.

The new terrace follows the opening of the larger, pre-security UPMC Terrace earlier this year. Two additional terraces are scheduled to open in 2027. The outdoor spaces were made possible through financial support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the Hillman Foundation.

Rather than adding outdoor amenities after construction, PIT's design team incorporated the terraces into the terminal's original architectural concept, which draws inspiration from western Pennsylvania's natural landscape.

The airside terraces occupy spaces created where the new landside terminal connects with the existing terminal. Designers used the differences in building elevations to create outdoor areas reflecting the rugged terrain of the Central Appalachians, incorporating native plantings and locally sourced sandstone.

The pre-security UPMC Terrace, meanwhile, occupies rooftop space above the terminal's baggage handling area, transforming an otherwise underused portion of the building into a public amenity.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said the terraces are intended to provide travelers and airport employees with opportunities to experience the region's natural environment.

The project reflects growing interest among airport designers in incorporating outdoor spaces into passenger terminals. While outdoor observation decks and terraces were once common at airports, many disappeared as terminal designs increasingly prioritized security, passenger processing and operational efficiency.

PIT's approach integrates outdoor amenities into the terminal itself, offering travelers access to open-air spaces without requiring lounge memberships or additional fees.