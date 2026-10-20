Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Officially Opens $5 Million Renovation Project

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) Thursday opened its first set of renovated restrooms at the terminal, part of an ongoing $5 million project.

The renovations will eventually include four sets of restrooms in the airport concourse.

The first completed was the restroom facilities near the C1 gate.

Construction Works Inc. stripped the restroom to the studs and installed a modern design allowing more foot traffic in and out for travelers.

Work will begin the second set of restrooms immediately with the closing of facilities near the B1 gate, the airport authority announced.

“We have phased the project in such a way that only one set of restrooms will be closed at any given time,” Marcelo Lima, vice president of planning and development at BHM said.

“We are working to minimize the inconveniences while delivering first class facilities for travelers.”

The project is 95% funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Terminal Project (ATP) and is expected to be completed next October.

The airport is in the midst of several other projects.

Planning began in September on $19 million in improvements to the primary runway at BHM. Construction is scheduled to take place in February.

At the same time, BHM will begin implementing a system intended to make finding a space in its parking deck easier.

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