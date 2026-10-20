Air Traffic Over Italy Disrupted for Several Hours

Rome — Italian air traffic was disrupted for hours on Friday due to problems in the data transmission network of the national air traffic control authority ENAV.

Several dozen flights were cancelled or significantly delayed at airports including Rome, Milan and Bergamo. The cause was initially unclear, though ENAV ruled out a hacker attack or sabotage.

"Malicious activity has been ruled out as a possible cause of the anomalies," ENAV said in a statement.

According to the authority, the first problems were detected overnight. Starting at 6 am (0400 GMT), "air traffic flow management measures" had been in put in place, reducing the number of aircraft handled in Italian airspace.

Aircraft due to take off and land in Italy were affected, as well as those flying over the country. Some delays lasted several hours. Overall, about half of flights were affected, ENAV said.

ENAV is responsible for the monitoring, control and security of operations in Italian airspace, including at major airports such as Rome and Milan. Each year it handles about 2 million flights.

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