Prop-and-Treat Halloween Event Planned at Jack Barstow Airport

MIDLAND, MI – Jack Barstow Municipal Airport will host a free Halloween celebration on Friday, October 30, offering families a chance to trick-or-treat among parked aircraft.

The “Prop-and-Treat” event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and puts an aviation spin on the traditional trunk-or-treat format. Children can collect candy and other treats from parked aircraft instead of cars while wearing Halloween costumes.

The evening will feature crafts and games throughout the venue. The event is open to the public and does not require registration.

Community members seeking additional details can contact the Terminal Office at 989-835-3231.

Jack Barstow Municipal Airport is a 500-acre, two-runway general aviation airport operated by the City of Midland. The airport is located at 2800 Airport Road in Midland. More information is available at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/airport.

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