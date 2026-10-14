Cleveland Hopkins Advances $1.6 Billion Airport Modernization Program

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is moving forward with its $1.6 billion modernization program, bringing together nearly 800 contractors, consultants, suppliers and industry partners Oct. 13 to outline upcoming construction projects and procurement opportunities.

The event, known as CLEvolution Industry Day 2.0, provided updates on the airport's Terminal Modernization Development Program, which aims to replace aging infrastructure, improve passenger circulation and expand ground transportation facilities.

Airport officials outlined upcoming work involving the terminal entrance, concourses, roadways and supporting infrastructure, along with anticipated procurement packages and construction timelines.

“Industry Day 2.0 reflects the incredible interest and enthusiasm surrounding the future of CLE,” said Bryant Francis, Cleveland's director of port control.

The modernization program is already underway. Construction began in July on a new Gold Lot that will provide approximately 1,600 parking spaces when it opens in spring 2027.

Following completion of the lot, the airport plans to close its existing Orange Lot to make way for a new multilevel parking garage with approximately 6,000 spaces, a ground transportation center and an upgraded Regional Transit Authority station. Construction on that portion of the program is targeted to begin in spring 2027.

Additional improvements planned under CLEvolution include a redesigned terminal entrance, expanded curbside drop-off areas, a larger check-in lobby, a consolidated security checkpoint and new international arrivals facilities.

The airport's long-term plans also envision replacing existing concourses and developing an on-site consolidated rental car facility.

During Industry Day, representatives from Cleveland's Office of Equal Opportunity discussed opportunities for local, small, minority-owned, women-owned and disadvantaged businesses to participate in the redevelopment. Airport officials also provided information on upcoming contracting requirements and resources available to prospective bidders.

The program's initial $1.6 billion investment focuses on landside improvements, with major construction expected to continue through 2032. Additional airside and concourse redevelopment projects remain subject to further planning and airline funding approvals.

CLEvolution represents the airport's most extensive modernization effort in decades, intended to improve the passenger experience while supporting future growth at Ohio's busiest airport.