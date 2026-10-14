FAA Awards $11M To Improve Key Runway at PA. Airport

A Pennsylvania airport will receive more than $11 million in federal funding to upgrade lighting and pavement on one of its main runways, officials recently announced.

U.S. Reps. Chris Deluzio and Summer Lee, both western Pennsylvania Democrats, announced the grant for Pittsburgh International Airport to improve Runway 10L/28R. The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the money through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The multi-phase funding will extend the runway’s service life, minimize foreign object debris, improve aircraft ride quality and enhance airfield safety at the airport.

“We in western Pennsylvania should be able to rely on the safety and reliability of our infrastructure,” Deluzio said. “That’s why I am excited to announce another round of federal funding that will help make the Pittsburgh Airport one of the safest and most modern airports in the world.”

Lee emphasized the economic importance of the investment for the region.

“This more than $11 million federal investment is exactly what public dollars should be doing: coming back home, strengthening the things our communities rely on, supporting good jobs, and making sure a major piece of our regional economy is built to last,” Lee said.

Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis said the grant will fund runway paving and lighting infrastructure upgrades.

“Airports across the country are part of national critical infrastructure and federal support is key in helping to keep the national airspace moving,” Cassotis said. “Pittsburgh International Airport is an important economic driver for our region.”

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit pennlive.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.