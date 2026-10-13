Sen. Eric Schmitt Wants to Spend $30 Billion Improving U.S. Airports
U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt has introduced legislation, the "Modern Skies Act," to allocate about $30 billion to upgrade air-traffic equipment and facilities.
The proposal would be the third part of the Trump Administration's goal to improve U.S. air travel. Already, $10 billion has been earmarked to upgrade traffic control.
A companion bill has been introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Tracy Mann, a Kansas Republican.
In a statement, Schmitt said U.S. air travel "still feels like a gamble. Travelers face long lines, aging airports, constant delays and an air traffic control system in desperate need of attention."
In May, Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, a St. Louis Democrat, landed $30 million for infrastructure work at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
This new proposal would give $10 billion to each of three areas:
- Rebuilding terminals at three medium-sized hub airports, to show how service can be improved in smaller communities.
- Modernization of the Federal Aviation Administration's traffic control systems.
- Building and improving control towers, terminals and other facilities.
More coverage: Air travel in St. Louis
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