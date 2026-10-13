Sen. Eric Schmitt Wants to Spend $30 Billion Improving U.S. Airports

U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt has introduced legislation, the "Modern Skies Act," to allocate about $30 billion to upgrade air-traffic equipment and facilities.

The proposal would be the third part of the Trump Administration's goal to improve U.S. air travel. Already, $10 billion has been earmarked to upgrade traffic control.

A companion bill has been introduced in the House by U.S. Rep. Tracy Mann, a Kansas Republican.

In a statement, Schmitt said U.S. air travel "still feels like a gamble. Travelers face long lines, aging airports, constant delays and an air traffic control system in desperate need of attention."

In May, Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, a St. Louis Democrat, landed $30 million for infrastructure work at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

This new proposal would give $10 billion to each of three areas:

Rebuilding terminals at three medium-sized hub airports, to show how service can be improved in smaller communities.

Modernization of the Federal Aviation Administration's traffic control systems.

Building and improving control towers, terminals and other facilities.

More coverage: Air travel in St. Louis

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