MBS International Airport Breaks Ground on $5.3 Million Snow Removal Facility Expansion

MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan, has broken ground on a $5.3 million expansion of its snow removal equipment facility to improve winter operations, equipment maintenance and airfield readiness.

The project will add approximately 13,000 square feet to the airport's existing facility, which was built in 1980 and can no longer accommodate some of the airport's newer, larger snow removal equipment.

Airport officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 1. Construction is expected to take approximately one year.

The expansion will provide three additional equipment storage bays, a dedicated maintenance garage, administrative offices and improved employee facilities, including locker rooms, showers and break areas.

According to Airport Director James Canders, the project has become increasingly necessary as the size and capabilities of airport snow removal equipment have evolved.

One of the airport's newer snow removal units measures approximately 80 feet long, with a 24-foot front plow and a 22-foot-wide sweeper. The airport has received two of three new large units, with the third expected to arrive in the near future.

The expanded building will allow the airport to store and maintain this equipment indoors, helping protect its investment and improve readiness during winter weather events.

The project is supported by federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act following several years of coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

RS&H designed the expansion, and Three Rivers Corporation is serving as construction contractor.

The improvements are intended to strengthen the airport's ability to keep runways, taxiways and aprons operational during winter storms while providing more efficient maintenance and deployment of critical equipment.

The airport serves Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region, where reliable snow and ice removal is essential to maintaining year-round air service.