Hollywood Burbank Airport Unveils $1.3 Billion Replacement Terminal

Hollywood Burbank Airport has celebrated the completion of its nearly $1.3 billion replacement passenger terminal, with the new facility scheduled to begin serving travelers Oct. 13.

Airport and government officials marked the project's completion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 5. The 355,000-square-foot terminal replaces the airport's existing 232,000-square-foot terminal complex, portions of which date to 1930.

The new terminal retains the airport's existing 14-gate configuration, making the project a replacement rather than a capacity expansion. Its larger footprint provides additional space for passenger processing while addressing modern safety, seismic and accessibility standards.

One of the project's most significant improvements is the terminal's location farther from the airport's runways. Plans to replace the existing terminal date back decades, following concerns about its proximity to the airfield and the need to meet current Federal Aviation Administration safety standards.

The new facility includes expanded TSA screening areas, three baggage claim carousels in a single indoor hall, additional charging stations and kiosks, and a new seven-level parking structure across from the terminal entrance.

The airport will retain one of its distinctive features: passengers will continue boarding and deplaning aircraft outdoors rather than through enclosed passenger boarding bridges.

Construction began in January 2024 following years of planning and community discussion. Burbank voters approved the replacement terminal project in 2016.

Ahead of opening day, the airport conducted operational testing involving 1,500 volunteers to evaluate parking, ticketing, baggage handling, security screening and gate operations.

When the new terminal opens Oct. 13, the airport's main entrance will move to Winona Avenue and Hollywood Way. Passenger operations at the existing terminal will cease, and the old facility is expected to be demolished within 12 months.