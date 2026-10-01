Jet Access Opens New Private Terminal at Nashville's John C. Tune Airport

Jet Access has opened a new private terminal at John C. Tune Airport (JWN) in Nashville, Tennessee, expanding its charter, aircraft management and maintenance services in the Middle Tennessee market.

The company celebrated the opening Sept. 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Jet Access leadership, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) officials, community partners and local business leaders.

The new facility is designed to accommodate large business jets, including the Bombardier Global 7500 and Gulfstream G800. It offers private hangar access, concierge services and amenities for private aviation customers.

"Opening our private terminal at John C. Tune Airport reflects our long-term commitment to this community and our confidence in the future of Middle Tennessee," said Quinn Ricker, CEO of Jet Access.

In addition to charter and aircraft management services, Jet Access is expanding its maintenance capabilities in the region. Services include scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, inspections, avionics support, interior upgrades and aircraft-on-ground (AOG) response.

The company also operates flight training services at nearby Music City Executive Airport in Gallatin, Tennessee.

The opening follows extensive redevelopment efforts by MNAA at John C. Tune Airport aimed at strengthening infrastructure and accommodating future aviation growth.

"Jet Access' investment builds on our redevelopment efforts and demonstrates confidence in the airport's future," said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA. "This new terminal and expanded services strengthen JWN's role as a premier general aviation airport and position us to serve the evolving needs of our aviation community for years to come."

The new terminal is now open to private aviation customers.