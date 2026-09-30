United CEO Envisions 1,000 Daily Flights at Chicago O'Hare

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby has outlined plans to significantly expand the carrier's operations at Chicago O'Hare International Airport, with a long-term goal of reaching 1,000 daily flights and adding 15 international destinations.

Speaking on the "Office Hours: Business Edition" podcast, Kirby described his vision for transforming O'Hare into a leading global aviation hub. The proposed growth would build on the airport's ongoing multiyear terminal expansion program, which is designed to increase gate capacity and modernize passenger facilities.

The plans come as O'Hare works to accommodate growing demand while addressing operational constraints. Although the airport's expansion is expected to provide additional terminal and gate capacity, air traffic control limitations could complicate efforts to substantially increase flight activity.

The Federal Aviation Administration has focused on managing existing traffic volumes at O'Hare, where congestion and competition for capacity have presented operational challenges.

Kirby's ambitions also highlight the relationship between airline growth and airport infrastructure investment. Accommodating a substantial increase in United's operations would require sufficient gate availability, terminal capacity and air traffic control resources, along with improvements to the passenger experience.

No timetable has been announced for reaching the proposed 1,000 daily flights or adding the international destinations.