Passengers Sue After Delta Plane Clipped Spirit Jet at Cleveland Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Five passengers are suing Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines, saying they were injured when a taxiing Delta plane struck a parked Spirit jet as passengers were boarding at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The lawsuit stems from the May 12, 2024, collision between Delta Flight DL2577 and Spirit Flight NK655, which was bound for Los Angeles. The lawsuit says the wingtip of the taxiing Delta aircraft struck the parked Spirit plane, causing it to jolt as passengers were aboard or boarding.

The plaintiffs say the collision caused injuries including strains, headaches and other physical ailments. They are seeking damages for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering and other losses.

The lawsuit was originally filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles but has since been transferred to federal court in Cleveland, where it was assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan.

Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer reached out to Delta for comment. No attorneys are listed for Spirit in court records.

The lawsuit accuses Delta of causing the collision by allowing its aircraft to pass too close to the parked Spirit plane. The passengers also accuse Spirit of failing to provide safe boarding conditions and adequately protect passengers while they were boarding.

The portion of the case involving Spirit could be delayed because the airline is involved in bankruptcy proceedings, according to court records.

Spirit canceled the flight to Los Angeles and removed the aircraft from service for inspection. The Delta flight had arrived from Atlanta.

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